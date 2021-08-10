Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar edges up, hits highest level in more than 4 months against euro

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up on Tuesday, touching a more than four-month high against the euro, as investors speculated further over whether recent strong jobs data could push the Federal Reserve to soon start tapering its bond-buying program. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#British Pound#Swiss Franc#Reuters#Kacper Pempel News#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#Bannockburn Global Forex#The Labor Department#Japanese#Zew#Aussie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
Related
BusinessCNBC

Gold pinned near one-week peak on weak consumer sentiment print

Spot gold was flat at $1,779.51 per ounce by 0100 GMT, having earlier hit a high since Aug. 6 at $1,780.82. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,781.20. Gold prices hovered near a one-week high on Monday, as a plunge in U.S. consumer sentiment allayed some concerns of an early tapering by the Federal Reserve.
Businessfroggyweb.com

Dollar languishes near one-week low after consumer sentiment blow

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held near a one-week low versus major peers on Monday, after slumping the most in almost seven weeks on Friday as diving U.S. consumer confidence hurt bets for an early tightening of Federal Reserve policy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,780 amid lower US Treasury yields

Gold prices have recovered a significant portion of the daily drop. Traders will be watching US data and the FOMC Minutes for the week ahead. Update: Gold prices lack the strength to make any decisive movement on Monday. The prices opened higher but failed to preserve the momentum, and continued to face pressure near the $1,780 mark. The US Treasury yields trade at 1.25% with more than 3% losses, following the disappointing US consumer sentiment. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment slumped to 70.2 in August, much lower than the market forecast of a 81.2 rise. US Dollar Index (DXY) recovers from the initial losses on geopolitical tensions and growing concerns of the Delta variant cases in the Asia-Pacific region. The disappointing Chinese economic data exerted pressure on the higher side on the concerns of falling demand. Higher global equity markets and lack of ETF investor buying also weighed on the precious metal.
RetailFXStreet.com

US dollar bulls looking for reversion of the drop

US dollar down in the dumps following Friday's data. US Consumer Sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. At the time of writing, the US dollar is where we left off from Friday, trading within a 92.493 and 92.553 range in consolidation following a drop in Friday's plunging consumer sentiment data.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Steadying Above 1.38 as Data and Fed Risks Dominate

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3730-1.3756. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar rate was finding a firmer footing above the recently-tested 1.38 support level on entry into a busy week that could see Sterling’s resilience tested again by the greenback as the Federal Reserve (Fed) edges closer toward a tapering of its quantitative easing programme.
CurrenciesLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar ekes out 2nd week of gains on Fed view

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar consolidated a. second consecutive week of gains on Friday versus its major. rivals as investors weighed the possibility of the Federal. Reserve announcing its plans to reduce its stimulus in the. coming weeks. The greenback's gains were more pronounced against its. emerging...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar dented as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: The Fed cannot remain cautious anymore

The US Federal Reserve will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting. Summer doldrums will likely maintain major pairs ranging next week. EUR/USD has bounced from around 1.1700, but bears retain control. The EUR/USD pair ends the week with modest gains, although below the 1.1800 level, and not far from...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Sterling capped by looming Federal Reserve policy change

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling capped by looming Federal Reserve policy change. Sterling stalls near the middle of its six-month range. UK economic data improves, promising an advance in the third quarter. Covid cases climb but future direction and impact are uncertain. FXStreet Forecast Poll is bullish but the gains are minor. Sterling declined on the week but the close at 1.3861, just points from the open, gave no indication that the pound was any closer to departing from the ranges of the past six weeks, or in a wider definition, the past six months. Read more...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY declines below 110.30 as US Treasury bond yields turn south

US/DJPY is posting small daily losses during the European session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1%. US Dollar Index stays below 93.00 ahead of consumer confidence data. After closing the last two trading days in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair edged lower during the European...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Up, but Heads Towards Second Consecutive Weekly Fall

Investing.com – Gold was up on Friday morning in Asia, but was set for a second consecutive weekly decline. Investors now await the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy move. Gold futures were up 0.25% to $1,756.72 by 12:50 AM ET (4:50 AM GMT), and the yellow metal is down...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar hits highest since April ahead of inflation test

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The dollar headed towards this year’s high against the euro on Wednesday and struck a five-week peak against the yen ahead of U.S. inflation data, with a strong number potentially pressuring the Federal Reserve to wind back policy support. The greenback has enjoyed a lift...

Comments / 0

Community Policy