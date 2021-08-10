Cancel
Boeing delivers 28 airplanes in July; 787s still halted

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it handed over 28 airplanes to buyers in July as revived domestic travel fuels 737 MAX deliveries, but the U.S. planemaker's 787 remained in inventory for a fourth month due to defects. The closely watched monthly orders and deliveries snapshot comes as...

www.streetinsider.com

