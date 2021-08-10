Boeing delivers 28 airplanes in July; 787s still halted

Aerospace company Boeing reported Monday that it may still attempt to launch its Starliner crew capsule this month. The company had canceled a scheduled launch of the spacecraft last week. Boeing issued a statement Monday saying it was working on the issue that prompted a pre-launch check to indicate an “unexpected valve position” in the spacecraft’s propulsion system. The launch was scheduled for Tuesday from the launch center of the US space agency, NASA, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. In its statement, Boeing said that thirteen valves in the Starliner propulsion system did not open as designed during that review. The company said it spent the weekend “restoring functionality” to the powertrain and that seven of the thirteen problem valves are now operating as designed, “with inspection and repair of the remaining affected valves to be performed in the next few years. days”. NASA Postpones Boeing Starliner Test Due to Propulsion System Failure Propulsion system failure. This after two failed launch attempts. NASA now says it will take all the time necessary to ensure the spacecraft is ready to fly. Boeing said further inspections indicated there had been no permanent damage to the system. The company added that it was working with NASA and United Launch Alliance, the company that builds the launch rocket for the capsule, to evaluate “multiple launch opportunities” for the Starliner this month. Last week’s postponement was the latest setback for the seven-passenger Boeing spacecraft, which was to be test-launched unmanned to the International Space Station. It was originally scheduled to launch on July 30, but was canceled after the Russian laboratory module, Nauka, wreaked havoc on the space station. The Russian module unexpectedly fired its thrusters, tilting the space station 45 degrees out of its typical orientation. The Starliner launch had been seen as an opportunity for Boeing to redeem itself after an aborted initial test launch of the spacecraft in December 2019. NASA officials say a software problem sent the capsule into the wrong orbit. and could not reach the International Space Station. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.