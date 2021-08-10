Review: A love story and a medical mystery all in one book

“Delafield: Confessions of a Boy from the Wrong Side of the Tracks” by Benjamin Craig Long. Bowling Green: Benjamin Craig Long, 2020. 491 pages, $17.95 (paperback). “The main character in this book is a skinny, dark-haired, teenage bookworm who’s yet to establish an identity,” Benjamin Craig Long explains near the beginning of “Delafield: Confessions of a Boy from the Wrong Side of the Tracks,” his autobiographical chronicle of what it was like growing up in one of the more economically-challenged communities in southcentral Kentucky. “Like most teenagers, he wants desperately to fit in – to be respected and liked, but he has no idea what to do to make that happen. Could it be he didn’t start in the right place? More than anything else, he’s a product of his environment – a strange, peculiar environment that varied over time.