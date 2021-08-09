CJSHS to hold Back to School Night

On Friday, July 30, Mountain After Hours Clinic held a carnival themed “Back to School Bash” event for the community. During the event, the clinic staff offered free sports physicals, back to school physicals, mental health screenings, school supply giveaways, free food and games. Additionally, several community vendors, such as Helping Hands, Care Cottage, Hazard Police Department, Hazard Fire Department and more, were set up providing free items and information to community members. “We wanted to have a back to school bash for all the kids,” said Debbie Fields, administrator at Mountain After Hours Clinic. “We’ve been locked down for so long and we just thought it’d be a good time to bring everybody out and have a little fun along with getting the things we need to prepare us for the upcoming school year,” said Fields. The clinic, she said, has many resources and services that can be beneficial to the local students and their families. “We’ve got mental health screening, we’ve got several counselors and psychiatrists on hand for any kids that need help adjusting back into the system. It’s been a long road and we just kind of wanted to help get everybody started back,” Fields said.