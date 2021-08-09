Cancel
CJSHS to hold Back to School Night

goconcordiapanthers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Concordia Jr-Sr High School Back-to-School Night is Wednesday, August 11, from 5:30-7:00 P.M. in the CJSHS auditorium. This evening will serve three purposes: 1) to hear a welcome and yearly overview from the new 7-12 Principal Kale Katt 2) to conduct fall sports coaches meetings and to hear an athletic overview from the new AD/Assistant Principal Chad Eshbaugh, and 3) to meet with teachers and to find classrooms.

