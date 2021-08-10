Cancel
Business

Covid Update: Delta Variant Market Impact

By Barry Gilbert
fa-mag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19 now makes up an overwhelming majority of the new cases in the U.S., bringing with it a rise in cases and hospitalizations. Widespread vaccine distribution and distancing measures have helped limit the variant’s impact, but we could still see some drag on economic growth as some restrictions are reintroduced and consumers potentially become more cautious. While we may see an increase in market volatility due to the Delta variant, we believe the S&P 500 is still likely to see more gains through the end of the year.

