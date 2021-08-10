Cancel
GripStand Beak smartphone stand & ring provides multiple ways to mount your phone

By Amy Poole
 4 days ago
Watching content on your phone just got easier with the GripStand Beak smartphone stand & ring. This accessory includes a gel sheet that attaches to the back of your phone. This provides multiple ways to mount your device on various surfaces. In particular, you can securely attach your phone to a mirror, exercise bike, or even a wall for hands-free use. Additionally, use this smartphone stand & ring to prop up your phone on a table to see notifications and view your screen at a glance. In fact, it’s compatible with both horizontal and portrait modes. Furthermore, if you’re tired of your phone slipping out of your hand, the GripStand Beak can prevent that from happening. Designed with a built-in ring, this attachment provides a secure and firm grip. Finally, this useful accessory is thin and lightweight, making it pocket friendly and great for taking on the go.

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

#Smartphone#Beak#Exercise#Gripstand
