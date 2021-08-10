Bergen County COVID-19 Vax to School Drive
With the start of school right around the corner, the County of Bergen is proud to partner with the NJ Department of Health, Greater Bergen Community Action, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian, and Holy Name Medical Center for the Bergen County COVID-19 Vax to School Drive. Don’t wait, first doses are being given this week with the second dose beginning August 30! No appointments needed as walk-ins are welcome.www.fortleenj.org
