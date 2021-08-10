Cancel
Senior VP at Kingsview Wealth Management Paul Nolte: The infrastructure bill is close to passing

By Curtis Koch
wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Sirott welcomed Senior VP at Kingsview Wealth Management Paul Nolte to talk about several news stories in the service industry. Plus there were was also reports that the Senate is getting close to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will add more debt to the federal budget and push more money into an economy that is doing reasonably well.

