While I am not a fan of either Twitter or Instagram (even if I do have accounts), I noticed a comment by a recruit the other day (Sensabaugh?), that he was aware of all his IG followers from one particular school's fan base. He said that it impressed him. To what extent should we, as fans, be aware of a recruits sensibilities to social media, and should there be some collective/coordinated strategy upon which to act? Just curious as to what others think. Opinions are encouraged. And, especially, does anyone know how the staff may feel about this? Go 'Hoos!!!