Health Services

Delta has hospitals across US down to their last ICU beds

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitals across the U.S. are parceling out beds for COVID patients, hunting for doctors and nurses as the delta variant sweeps coast to coast. The disease is outstripping any mitigation measures. In a few states, the unvaccinated are entering intensive care at rates matching the winter wave. The vaccinated are coming to realize that a sweet summer of release may have been a fantasy, as they again calculate the risks of working, seeing relatives and circulating in society.

Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

Vaccinations rise in some COVID hot spot states

Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House officials said Thursday, and hospitals are running out of space because of the delta variant, which is “spreading with incredible efficiency.”. Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters that several states with the highest proportions of...
Oklahoma StateBirmingham Star

COVID-19: Oklahoma runs out of ICU hospital beds

Oklahoma [US], August 3 (ANI): Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 Delta cases and subsequent hospitalisations with an increasing number of them children, health experts in the US are pointing out that several states in the US like Oklahoma and Louisiana are running out of ICU hospital beds, including those in pediatric wards.
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

A quarter of US hospitals, and counting, demand workers get vaccinated. But not here

Nearly 1,500 hospitals — roughly a quarter of all hospitals in the U.S. —now require staffers to get a COVID-19 vaccine, said Colin Milligan, a spokesperson for the American Hospital Association. More follow suit every day as hospital leaders aim to head off staff shortages like those experienced last year and to keep employees from becoming vectors of the disease.
Mississippi Statewcbi.com

Mississippi largest hospitals out of ICU beds

Mississippi’s largest hospitals, including those in Columbus, Starkville, and Tupelo are out of I.C.U. beds. The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting more than 6,900 new COVID-19 cases from the past three days. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says Level one through 3 hospitals, those that provide the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

The eight states that make up half of all Covid cases in the US

Eight states now make up half of all coronavirus cases in the US, as infections continue to surge as a result of the more transmissible Delta variant.Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas make up approximately 51 per cent of patients across the nation, a CNN analysis has revealed.The high numbers come despite the fact that the eight states account for only around 24 per cent of the country’s population, the broadcaster said.Many of the states seeing surges are those with vaccination rates trailing behind the national average. However, outbreaks are also becoming more widespread across the...
Columbia, SCRock Hill Herald

Midlands hospital faces critical ICU bed shortage, nears record COVID hospitalizations

Lexington Medical Center is experiencing a critical shortage of intensive care unit beds as it approaches a record-high number of COVID-19 patients, hospital officials said. More than 90% of the West Columbia hospital’s 557 beds were occupied Tuesday morning, including 146, or about 26%, of which were filled with coronavirus patients, Lexington Medical Center spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson said.

Comments / 0

