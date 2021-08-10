Delta has hospitals across US down to their last ICU beds

Eight states now make up half of all coronavirus cases in the US, as infections continue to surge as a result of the more transmissible Delta variant.Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas make up approximately 51 per cent of patients across the nation, a CNN analysis has revealed.The high numbers come despite the fact that the eight states account for only around 24 per cent of the country’s population, the broadcaster said.Many of the states seeing surges are those with vaccination rates trailing behind the national average. However, outbreaks are also becoming more widespread across the...