Take a Trip Down to the Ocean Floor in This Perfectly Engineered Elevator

We have come across several types of bathtubs these past few years. There are some crazy ones like the stunning shoe-shaped bathtub from SICIS or a more modern and zen option like the Kohler bathtub offering aromatherapy, color-changing lights, and even fog. The Cupidon Room at the Auberge Aux 4 Vents hotel in Fribourg, Switzerland, comes with a unique feature- a gold-painted bathtub. It’s not the choice of color that this post is about but the fact that this shimmering bathtub is attached on rails for guests to soak in the warm bubbling water and the lovely view. Felix Unholz shared the luxurious bath as he sat in the tub while it rolled out of a window onto a small balcony specially designed for the tub.