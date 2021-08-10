Take a Trip Down to the Ocean Floor in This Perfectly Engineered Elevator
Imagine being underwater and being able to see all kinds of marine life without getting wet and needing to be in an expensive submarine or anything like that. On the northeastern coast of Germany, on the Baltic Sea, you can get to experience just that thanks to meticulously engineered elevators, also known as underwater gondolas or Tauchgondel in German, that offer tourists the ride of a lifetime.interestingengineering.com
