Did You Know? New Florida Law Prohibits Anonymous Code Complaints

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (August 10, 2021) – A new Florida law prohibits county and municipal code inspectors from initiating an investigation of a potential violation of a code or ordinance by way of an anonymous complaint. A person who reports a potential violation of a code or an ordinance must provide his or her name and address before an investigation occurs. Subsequently, City of West Palm Beach Code Enforcement Officers must now require a complainant’s name, address and phone number to initiate an investigation into a suspected code violation. However, this does not apply if the code inspector has reason to believe the violation presents an imminent threat to public health, safety, or welfare or imminent destruction of habitat or sensitive resources.

To call the city’s Division of Code Enforcement, call (561) 822-1465 (TTY: 800-955-8771).

