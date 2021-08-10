Wyndham Championship betting tips and selections
Welcome to a new installment of betting picks from Andy Lack, staff writer and host of the Pick the Pup Golf Show, a weekly golf betting podcast. The PGA Tour travels to Greensboro, North Carolina, this week for the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the regular season. After the completion of the Wyndham, only the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings will qualify for next week’s Northern Trust, the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs. This should add an extra element of drama this week, as the likes of Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, and Rickie Fowler all sit right on the bubble.www.golfwrx.com
Comments / 0