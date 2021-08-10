Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

WOTW: Abraham Ancer’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked

By Brian Knudson
GolfWRX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbraham Ancer won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude for his first PGA Tour win, holding off Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns in a playoff. He celebrated by holding that yellow WGC trophy up in the air while wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked in black ceramic. WOTW...

www.golfwrx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audemars Piguet#Automobile#Balance Wheel#Wgc#First Pga Tour#Ce#Jewels Power Reserve#Royal Oaks#Openworked#Ap#Wotw Time Machine#Tag#Digital#Quartz Power Reserve#Kirium#The Kirium F1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Memphis, TNGolf Digest

Abraham Ancer pulls off an unlikely win in Memphis. Just don't call him an unlikely PGA Tour winner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the strangest final rounds on the PGA Tour in 2021 had to end the way it did, with the anticlimax of a missed short putt. After all the chaos and carnage in the final moments of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, it was Abraham Ancer standing astride the ashes, claiming his first tour win in a way that is easier to accept as accomplished fact rather than trying to retrace the narrative nuts and bolts of how it actually happened.
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau rues costly TRIPLE as Abraham Ancer wins first PGA Tour title

Bryson DeChambeau threw away his chances of winning the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational with a costly triple-bogey six at the par-3 11th in the final round at TPC Southwind, on a day where Mexico's Abraham Ancer clinched his maiden PGA Tour title. The big-hitting American held every chance of landing...
PGA Tour

Abraham Ancer delivers a bogey-free 8-under 62 in the second at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole. In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Ancer finished his day tied for 2nd at 11 under with Cameron Smith; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Golfnationalclubgolfer.com

What's in Abraham Ancer's bag?

Abraham Ancer has a very eclectic set of clubs in play for the 2021 season with five different brands used across his bag. Let’s take a look at the Mexican’s set-up. Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS (8.5°, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 60 TX shaft) 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2...
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Abraham Ancer at the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Abraham Ancer won the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday after a two-hole playoff against Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyama. The win marks Ancer’s first PGA Tour victory in his career. Ancer uses a bag of mixed brands, including a Callaway driver, TaylorMade fairway woods, a Srixon driving iron,...
GolfKFOR

Abraham Ancer Picks Up 1st PGA Tour Win

Former Sooner Abraham Ancer has been the bridesmaid, but never the bride on the PGA Tour. Numerous times he’s been in contention only to not breakthrough. Sunday, he entered the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in a perfect spot. He was just four shots back. Which boded well for the eight year pro. No winner on tour this season had won wire to wire.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Abraham Ancer vaults to career-high 11th in OWGR

Mexico's Abraham Ancer rose to a career-high 11th in the Official World Golf Ranking the day after his breakthrough victory at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Ancer won in a playoff to claim his first PGA Tour title, and vaulted 12 spots in the world rankings on Monday. The top...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

A Closer Look at the 1017 ALYX 9SM Audemars Piguet Royal Oak

A 1-of-40 1017 ALYX 9SM Audemars Piguet Royal Oak customized by MAD Paris has just landed. Revealed a few years back by Matthew M Williams, the custom AP maintains the watch’s iconic case shape with hexagonal white gold screws but sheds the Tapisserie dial in favor of a smooth surface. The signature bracelet’s clasp has also been updated to reflect 1017 ALYX 9SM’s Cobra buckle-inspired fastening system.
GolfGolf.com

Abraham Ancer wins WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational after three-man playoff, wild finish

Abraham Ancer, finally, is a winner. And the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finally, had a winner. On a day where seemingly no one wanted to raise the trophy, it was perhaps poetic that the player who did had never done it before on the PGA Tour. Ancer, as talented a golfer as there is in the game, yet without a win in 120 starts, won his 121st, dropping a six-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff to prevail at TPC Southwind.
Posted by
Tennis World Usa

Abraham Ancer first Mexican to win in Europe

Abraham Ancer became the first Mexican to win a European Tour title after defeating Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyama in a play-off at the 2021 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational. "I felt really good the whole week and I've been feeling good for a long, long time. I just needed to...
Boston Globe

Abraham Ancer wins three-way playoff with 6-foot birdie putt on second hole

Abraham Ancer of Mexico won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns with a 6-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole of a playoff. Ancer won the World Golf Championships event at TPC Southland after...
chatsports.com

With first Tour win, Abraham Ancer on verge of world ranking top 10

Abraham Ancer is on the cusp of being a top-10 player in the world. After claiming his first PGA Tour title at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ancer moved from 23rd to 11th in the latest Official World Golf Ranking. Erik van Rooyen also made a significant jump this past...
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Mark Wahlberg goes CRAZY after Abraham Ancer wins on PGA Tour!

American actor Mark Wahlberg loves his golf, and judging by his reaction to Abraham Ancer's maiden PGA Tour title at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational on Sunday night, he is a huge fan of the Mexican. Wahlberg posted a video to his Instagram of him celebrating Ancer's playoff victory over...
Posted by
Los Angeles Times

Abraham Ancer claims WGC win in Memphis

Abraham Ancer of Mexico won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns with a 6-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole of a playoff. Ancer won the World Golf Championships event at TPC Southland in...
ouresquina.com

Abraham Ancer Senses Late Father’s Presence After First PGA Win

Abraham Ancer becomes just the fourth Mexican to win a PGA event. Abraham Ancer was practically at peace Sunday when the stakes were highest at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He and his father had dreamed about such an evening when they lived in Reynosa, Mexico, not far from Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.
golfmagic.com

Abraham Ancer takes us back to humble beginnings after first PGA Tour win

Abraham Ancer finally had his breakthrough moment on the PGA Tour, winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last week. Ancer overcame Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and the Valspar Championship winner Sam Burns to secure his first win on tour and become just the fourth Mexican to win on the PGA Tour.
GolfGolf.com

2 things I learned playing golf with PGA Tour winner Abraham Ancer

When I watch golf, I like rooting for the genuinely good guys — players like Abraham Ancer. I was lucky enough to play with him during the Els for Autism charity event, and he was such a gentleman. I’ve been pulling for him to win ever since, and he’s been so close, so many times. It was great to finally see him get it done.
ApparelWallpaper*

Audemars Piguet unveils new Royal Oak watches for women

Audemars Piguet has released eight new women’s Royal Oak models in a range of colours and materials. The new editions rework the iconic design codes of the original model which was first released in 1972, a luxury steel watch before the concept existed. Gerald Genta put a sporty luxury at the heart of his design, his geometric silhouette and integrated bracelet creating a fluid and enduring piece. Now, this new collection trips down the colour spectrum, beginning on the dark side with the Royal Oak Selfwinding in black ceramic. By juxtaposing materials and colours – slick ceramic against the textured tapestry of the guilloché dial, and inky black against rose gold accents – it brings a contemporary reinterpretation to the use of ceramic, first debuted in the Royal Oak in the 1980s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy