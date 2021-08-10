WOTW: Abraham Ancer’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the strangest final rounds on the PGA Tour in 2021 had to end the way it did, with the anticlimax of a missed short putt. After all the chaos and carnage in the final moments of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, it was Abraham Ancer standing astride the ashes, claiming his first tour win in a way that is easier to accept as accomplished fact rather than trying to retrace the narrative nuts and bolts of how it actually happened.