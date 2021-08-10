Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Wyndham Championship DraftKings picks

By Andy Lack
GolfWRX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a new installment of DraftKings picks from staff writer and host of the Pick the Pup Golf Show, Andy Lack. The PGA Tour travels to Greensboro, North Carolina, this week for the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the regular season. After the completion of the Wyndham, only the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings will qualify for next week’s Northern Trust, the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs. This should add an extra element of drama this week, as the likes of Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, and Rickie Fowler all sit right on the bubble.

www.golfwrx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Mark Hubbard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Ball#Golf Tournament#Tour Championship#The Pga Tour#Northern Trust#Sedgefield Country Club#Wake Forest#Woodland#The Pick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfGolfWRX

Tour Rundown: August cruelty | Flying away with the winning Piot

The ides of August passed by on Friday the 13th, but the middle of the eighth month was fortunate for six champions. A second U.S. Amateur champion was crowned for 2021, and five professional winners secured titles across marvelous venues. The Scottish Open visited the newish Dumbarnie Links for the first time on the LPGA/European Tours, while venerable, vicious Oakmont hosted the premier amateur event for the fellows. Other sites included Sedgefield, Canyon Meadows, Indian Creek, and London. If you’re not an architecture maven, we’ve got facts and numbers to crunch for you. Have a read of this week’s Tour Rundown, as we round up six separate events.
GolfNapa Valley Register

Golf: Mayfair shoots 8-under 62, leads Weir by stroke in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta — Billy Mayfair shot an 8-under 62 on Friday at Canyon Meadows to take a one-stroke lead over Canadian star Mike Weir after the first round of the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic. Winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning five times on the PGA Tour, the...
Golfcalgolfnews.com

Henley Ups Lead to 4 Shots in Wyndham

Russell Henley increased his lead, even though several players also went low behind him. The 32-year-old Henley shot 6-under-par 64 to build a four-stroke lead over Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia, Webb Simpson and Scott Piercy midway through the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Henley, Sabbatini and...
Wyndham, VAthegolfnewsnet.com

Kevin Kisner survives roller coaster final round to win Wyndham Championship

Aug 15, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Kevin Kisner hits his approach shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports. This still ain’t no hobby for Kevin Kisner. Sunday’s final round at the Wyndham Championship took a...
GolfRecord-Journal

Kevin Kisner triumphs in rare 6-man playoff

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kevin Kisner finally broke his playoff drought to win the Wyndham Championship. He hopes the victory will help him achieve another milestone — representing the United States in the Ryder Cup. Kisner stuck his approach to 3 feet on the second extra hole and made the putt...
Posted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as a sort of golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if he can take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over, what is more important for McIlroy is that he has got a lovely life ahead of him with his significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Tour player says he's in treatment for alcohol use

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray announced that he is in treatment for alcohol use. Murray, 27, shared the news on social media, and said he’s been in treatment for 12 days. “I still have a long ways to go and have made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t leave until I was 100% ready for the real world again,” Murray wrote. “Thanks for all the messages it means a lot.”
Golfgolfmagic.com

Olympic Golf HEADSHOTS: Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

When it comes to taking Olympic Golf headshots, the same process applies to your Passport photo. Sit on a stool, gaze into the camera, pretend you just three-jabbed for par, and then wait for some flashing lights to blind you. While only a handful of headshots have been doing the...
Greensboro, NCCBS Sports

2021 Wyndham Championship odds, field, predictions: Webb Simpson, Hideki Matsuyama picks from PGA insider

Hideki Matsuyama has been on top of his game and will be looking for a PGA Tour win this week when the 2021 Wyndham Championship tees off Thursday in Greensboro, N.C. The Japanese star went 15-under par at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and made the seven-man playoff for the bronze medal before settling for a tie for fourth place. And at last week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, he was in another playoff, this time lipping out a 26-foot birdie putt that would have won it on the first playoff hole before losing to Abraham Ancer on the second. The reigning Masters champion comes in among the betting favorites, along with former Wyndham winners Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed. Players will be jockeying for positioning, or to earn a spot, in the FedEx Cup playoffs, which start next week at the Northern Trust.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Unlucky golfer denied a hole-in-one as his ball DENTS the cup

I was lucky enough to be a spectator at The Open Championship at Royal St. George's last month and it was truly a week to remember. On the par-3 11th hole in the final round, Louis Oosthuizen came so close to making a hole-in-one, as his ball rolled towards the hole and clattered against the flag.
GolfGolf.com

Bizarre rangefinder incident leads to rules disqualification for pro

One press of a button has cost one pro upwards of $23,000. Brett White, as first reported by the Fire Pit Collective’s Ryan French, was disqualified during the final round of Saturday’s Colbert Charity Classic on the mini-tour All Pro Tour for having his rangefinder on “slope mode” on multiple shots. It is a violation of Rule 4.3 of the Rules of Golf, which states that “measuring elevation changes” is not allowed.
GolfGolfWRX

Phil Mickelson just joined Tiger Woods in golf’s most exclusive club

With the sale of six Arizona golf courses, Phil Mickelson is officially a billionaire. The reigning PGA Championship winner has decided to sell three private courses (The Rim Golf Club, The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines, and the Stone Canyon Club, which many will remember from Capital One’s The Match), and the three public courses (Ocotillo Golf Club, Palm Valley Golf Club, and McDowell Mountain Golf Club) to Arcis Golf, a premier lifestyle golf company.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has Message For J.R. Smith After Latest Golf News

Two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith has left professional basketball to enroll at North Carolina A&T with hopes of joining the university’s golf team. With Smith’s sights seemingly set on become a pro golfer, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka has some thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Koepka congratulated Smith on...
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii golfer set to tee off at amateur golf’s top tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Amateur Championship is the most prestigious event in men’s amateur golf. Next week, Hawaii Pacific University golfer Keita Okada will tee off at the 2021 tournament. “It’s my dream tournament. I’m just very excited to play,” he said. The winner’s list is peppered with golf’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy