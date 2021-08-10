Cancel
Teachers should be required to get COVID vaccines, Fauci says

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said state and local governments should require teachers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As back-to-school season approaches and the delta variant surges across the U.S., Fauci acknowledged that his position might anger some people who’ve resisted vaccine mandates for teachers. “Yeah I’m...

www.arcamax.com

