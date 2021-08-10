Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

What Do You Think About Vaccine Mandates?

By Jay Caldwell
WJON
WJON
 4 days ago
Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday we talked about the trend of businesses and schools requiring a COVID-19 vaccine. Are vaccine mandates appropriate or is this overstepping? A listener took it a step further suggesting the Federal government should impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Listener Trucker Bob says he's against a vaccine mandate saying whether to get the vaccine or not should be a personal decision. A listener suggested a federal mandate would violate civil rights. Listener Lynn says she is up in the air on the mandate and wants to know what would happen to someone if they chose not to get the vaccine if it is mandated. She also says the Federal Government shouldn't mandate a vaccine that hasn't received full FDA approval.

St. Cloud, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

