It might be cliché, but there may be no better sport to perfectly sum up, “it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”. For leaders heading into the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, especially prospective wire-to-wire winner Harris English, they’ll be left wondering what could have been. Inconsistent play and risky decisions (looking at you Cam Smith) allowed pressure-free rounds of 63 and 64 by Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns, respectively, to join Abraham Ancer in a playoff. And in the end, it was Ancer, who’s been on the precipice of glory for a few years now, finally capturing the first PGA Tour victory of his career.