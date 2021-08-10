Two CCSD Schools Honored by National PTA

Two Cherokee County School District schools have been honored by the National PTA for excellence!. River Ridge High School and Woodstock High School are winners of the National PTA School of Excellence award, a two-year title that recognizes outstanding partnerships between local PTAs and schools “to build an inclusive and welcoming school-community where all families contribute to enriching the educational experience and overall well-being for all students.” To be considered for this honor, a school and its PTA unit must commit to working together to set and meet goals for improving family engagement.