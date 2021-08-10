Ogden Raptors break their 4-game losing streak in 4 hour, 16 minute win at Idaho Falls

It took four hours and 16 minutes plus holding off a late comeback, but the Ogden Raptors left Idaho Falls with a 14-10 win Monday night that ended at 11:31 p.m. Ogden won the first game of the series, then lost the next four before winning Monday. The Raptors scored five runs before IDF came to bat, thanks to four consecutive RBI base hits by Pavin Parks, Nick Michaels, Raul Shah and Owen Taylor, and then an RBI groundout by Nico Pacheco.