Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogden, UT

Ogden Raptors break their 4-game losing streak in 4 hour, 16 minute win at Idaho Falls

By PATRICK CARR Standard-Examiner
Standard-Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took four hours and 16 minutes plus holding off a late comeback, but the Ogden Raptors left Idaho Falls with a 14-10 win Monday night that ended at 11:31 p.m. Ogden won the first game of the series, then lost the next four before winning Monday. The Raptors scored five runs before IDF came to bat, thanks to four consecutive RBI base hits by Pavin Parks, Nick Michaels, Raul Shah and Owen Taylor, and then an RBI groundout by Nico Pacheco.

www.standard.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
City
Ogden, UT
State
Idaho State
Ogden, UT
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Falls#The Ogden Raptors#Idf#K#The Billings Mustangs#Grand Junction 7 Billings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Death toll from Turkey floods rises to 58

Istanbul (CNN) — Flash floods across Turkey's Black Sea coast have killed 58 people, officials said Sunday. The country's Natural Disasters and Emergency Directorate (AFAD) said in a statement that 48 people died in the Kastamonu province, nine people died in Sinop and one person died in Bartin. Eight people...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion. It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how exactly power...

Comments / 0

Community Policy