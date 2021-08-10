4 Simple Ideas for Entertaining Leos in the Hudson Valley

Chances are we all know someone who is a Leo. Leo is the zodiac sign for people born between July 23rd and August 22nd. Leo is represented by the Lion. If you know a Leo you may be familiar with some of their traits. If not Astrology Zodiac Signs can spell it all out for you. I know a few Leos and we get along fairly well. That might be because Sagittarius like Leo is a Fire Sign. We are full of energy and can be very giving with our time and space.