North Dakota’s Dog Day Deals Are Free On Day Three. (Plz Donate!)

Don't only show up on day three and tell me everything's been picked over. It's free so find something else to get cranky about. By FREE I mean...goodness sakes leave a donation! This sale is for the benefit of all the critters housed in the Central Dakota Humane Society. Bring cash you're willing to leave there and leave with a truckfull of stuff!

