Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vienna, VA

Alice’s Latest Obsession: Maple Ave Restaurant

By Alice Levitt
northernvirginiamag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vienna favorite has reopened for dine-in and our critic is here for it. Maple Ave Restaurant in Vienna reopened its dining room after almost a year and a half of takeout and private parties on August 6. That means that, having arrived in town in the thick of the pandemic last year, I had never gotten to try it. But now I can say that its four-course $55 menu is one of the coolest deals available on the region’s fine-dining map.

northernvirginiamag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Vienna, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Food Drink#Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 33% Agree This Is The Worst Cracker Barrel Breakfast Item

Chain restaurant Cracker Barrel serves up all kinds of comfort food dishes, and while they have an extensive dinner menu packed with classics like meatloaf and fried chicken, they also have plenty of breakfast fare available for hungry diners for their all-day breakfast option (via Cracker Barrel). However, according to 592 individuals surveyed by Mashed, there are a few breakfast dishes that just aren't worth ordering, many of which have a hint of Southern flair found throughout the chain establishment's menu.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Restaurant In The World, According To Bobby Flay

There are many things that can lead people to love a restaurant. According to Lightspeed HQ, the key to a great restaurant experience can include "friendly, personalized service, consistently great food, a memorable atmosphere, [and] efficient customer service." Gordon Ramsay somewhat agrees, telling the Future of Business and Tech that "A great restaurant will recognize locals instantly, understand how much time they have to dine in that restaurant and then, for me, it's all about the attention to detail — the specials to the cocktails to the lighting to the music to the seating arrangements."
Restaurantsnorthernvirginiamag.com

Another Taste: These Restaurants’ Dining Rooms Have All Reopened

These favorites operated as takeout-only or closed entirely during the toughest months of the pandemic. Now, they’re back and ready to serve you. Charcuterie boards are all the rage, but all too often, the preserved meat being proffered is not aged at the restaurant. That is to say, you could go to the grocery store and likely have the same thing at home. B Side is a most happy exception, returned just in time for the height of the craze. Chef and butcher Nathan Anda creates all the meaty morsels on the menu, from salumi served with hot mustard and garlic toast to the 32-ounce bone-in rib-eye. 8298 Glass Alley, Fairfax.
RestaurantsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

East End's Spork is the latest restaurant to require COVID vaccination of guests

Acclaimed Bloomfield restaurant Spork will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination beginning Tuesday, the restaurant’s ownership and management announced today. The move comes over concern regarding the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus and its ability to cause breakthrough infections to those who are vaccinated, coupled with a stalling of vaccine efforts nationwide because of those resistant to taking the jab.
Restaurantsnorthernvirginiamag.com

Meaty Monday: Ashby Inn

Have you tried guinea hen? Add a new animal to your carnivorous list at this destination restaurant. I did not have an ordinary suburban Connecticut childhood. In my earliest years, there were the chickens, ducks, and turkeys. The last of those spent time in the house, curling their warm heads up to my shoulder as I did my homework. As they little by little became extinct from our backyard, the next generation moved in. Their names were Spot and Dot, and they were guinea fowl purchased from the live poultry market nearby.
Food & Drinksnorthernvirginiamag.com

Yes, It Is Time For Tea This Afternoon. In Fact, It’s Tea Week!

Tea-themed events throughout NoVA let you celebrate the British tradition of the afternoon tea in a uniquely American way. This week is Afternoon Tea Week in Britain (August 9 to 15) and there are plenty of reasons not to participate. It’s hot, for one. So is tea. You, more than likely, are also hot. But fortunately for you, air conditioning exists. And what better way to pretend that artificial breeze is actually the result of naturally beautiful weather than taking an afternoon tea, indoors. Here’s where you can raise a stained china cup at tea-themed events ranging from silly to serious, around what was formerly the first English Colony (yes, Virginia, for the history-deficient among you) that managed to stick.
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

Foodie Friday: Chunk Deuce BBQ

Imagine a delicious, hefty serving of chopped barbecue brisket and an overeasy egg stuffed between a grilled cheese sandwich. The expectation of such a delectable delight is as amazing in reality as you might expect. And you can get this standout sandwich at Chunk Deuce BBQ. This San Marcos food...
Frankfort, MInorthernexpress.com

Birch & Maple’s French Toast Monte Cristo

For your weekly breakfast fix, look no further than the French Toast Monte Cristo at Birch & Maple in Frankfort. Founded and co-owned by fine-dining veterans Nick and Natalie Crawford, this cozy kitchen and cocktail spot first opened its doors in 2018; since then, its modern take on classic mama-fare has put Frankfort squarely on the map of northern Michigan foodie destinations.
Food & Drinksnorthernvirginiamag.com

The Mind Behind NoVA’s Favorite Cocktails Explains How to Make Drinks at Home

Local spirits director for Neighborhood Restaurant Group shares all the tips and tricks for shaking, stirring, and mixing the best drinks at home. With COVID-19 numbers ticking back up, maybe you’re erring on the side of caution and staying in most evenings again. But that doesn’t mean you can’t relax and enjoy an expertly crafted cocktail. All you need is a little bit of industry advice.
RecipesFood52

Double-Chocolate Pudding Cake

This year, I was lucky enough to be home visiting my family for my birthday. My mom asked me the night before my birthday what kind of cake I would want. Truthfully, I hadn’t thought of anything; I had planned to bake myself a pie. But I searched the corners of my brain, knowing I’d find a craving. I described for my mom a chilled chocolate sheet cake frosted with whipped cream. She baked me one of the most delicious cakes I’ve ever had in my life—and I immediately set about writing my own version of it. The base is a delicious devil’s food sheet cake, poked with large holes that are filled with a homemade chocolate pudding. As the cake chills, it absorbs moisture from the pudding, becoming one incredibly delicious texture. Top it with the aforementioned whipped cream, and you have an easy cake worthy of a serious celebration. For an even simpler version of this cake, use your favorite boxed cake mix and a box of instant chocolate pudding mix prepared as directed, then pick up at step 6.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

4-Ingredient Hamburger Casserole

The easiest casserole you’ll ever make. A casserole made up of just four ingredients might sound like it’s either too good to be true or completely devoid of flavor, but this one is neither of those things. It does have just four ingredients, but it’s very very real and is as tasty as a cheeseburger but with all the comfort of a casserole. I find myself making this on busy weeknights because it’s just so easy to throw together, but unlike some other last-minute meals I’ve tried out, I never hear any whining about this one once we all sit down to dinner.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipesnews24-680.com

DigiBites: Spicy Corn Fritters – Perfect For Summer

The summer corn season here in the Bay Area is beginning to slow down a bit. But there is still some available in markets throughout the region. Remember when purchasing fresh corn: (1) Always buy with the husks on; the husks should be soft and not dried out. (2) Best if the corn is displayed on ice (or at least cold in a refrigerated section). (3) Use the corn the same day it is purchased to ensure sweetness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy