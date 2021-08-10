Alice’s Latest Obsession: Maple Ave Restaurant
The Vienna favorite has reopened for dine-in and our critic is here for it. Maple Ave Restaurant in Vienna reopened its dining room after almost a year and a half of takeout and private parties on August 6. That means that, having arrived in town in the thick of the pandemic last year, I had never gotten to try it. But now I can say that its four-course $55 menu is one of the coolest deals available on the region’s fine-dining map.northernvirginiamag.com
