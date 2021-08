EXCLUSIVE: Arowana Media Holdings’ Mike The Pike Entertainment has optioned Barbara O’Connor’s New York Times bestseller Wish, tapping Nicholl Fellowship recipient Joey Clarke Jr. to adapt it for the big screen. The novel is about a girl who unexpectedly learns the true meaning of family in the least likely of places, with the help of a friend, her loving aunt and uncle, and the dog of her dreams. Its protagonist is 11-year-old Charlie Reese, who has been making the same secret wish every day since fourth grade. When she is sent to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina to live with family she barely knows,...