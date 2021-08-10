Cancel
Another Taste: These Restaurants’ Dining Rooms Have All Reopened

By Alice Levitt
northernvirginiamag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese favorites operated as takeout-only or closed entirely during the toughest months of the pandemic. Now, they’re back and ready to serve you. Charcuterie boards are all the rage, but all too often, the preserved meat being proffered is not aged at the restaurant. That is to say, you could go to the grocery store and likely have the same thing at home. B Side is a most happy exception, returned just in time for the height of the craze. Chef and butcher Nathan Anda creates all the meaty morsels on the menu, from salumi served with hot mustard and garlic toast to the 32-ounce bone-in rib-eye. 8298 Glass Alley, Fairfax.

