The Baltimore Orioles will meet with the Boston Red Sox in MLB action in Fenway Park, MA, on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Orioles are returning from a three-game series against the Tigers this week. The Orioles dropped the first two matches of the series, then fell again on Thursday. The Orioles are seeking to end an eight-game winless skid and are currently in last place in the American League East Division. In a 6-4 home defeat to Detroit on Thursday, Baltimore went 0-for-9 with players in scoring position.