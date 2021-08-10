AgDay Minute: Tyson Foods Fights to Keep Up With Inflation

It's Not Just About Strong Results For Undervalued Tyson Foods. Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) just reported a very strong fiscal third-quarter and one that proves the value of the company. Shares are moving higher in the pre-market action on this news and concrete sign the company is undervalued. What we're talking about is an announcement from Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) it was near to completing a transaction to sell itself for 4.5 billion dollars. At that rate, the company is valued at a 30% premium to recent price action and puts the stock at a 13.25X valuation relative to the consensus earnings estimate. When we apply those metrics to Tyson Foods, we come up with a price target well above $100 or more than 50% upside. And don't forget, the company's fundamentals and business results more than supports a higher valuation for the stock.