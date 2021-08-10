What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 10
The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Tuesday, Aug. 10 sees the teen treasure-hunting adventure Outer Banks back at No. 1, while Lin-Manuel Miranda's animated movie Vivo comes in at No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the football drama All American, the new thriller series Hit & Run, and the true crime docuseries Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami. The only new addition to today's ranking is, inexplicably, the 1995 Damon Wayans comedy Major Payne.www.tvguide.com
