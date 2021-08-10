Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Updated Location for Northern COVID-19 Clinic Scheduled for Tomorrow (8/11)

garretthealth.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic scheduled for Wednesday, August 11, 2021, has been moved to Northern Middle School due to work on the parking lot at Northern High School. The clinic is from 3:30-6:30PM. The vaccine is free and available to anyone 12+, with a choice of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer, depending on age. Appointments are preferred – links are available at garretthealth.org – but walk-ins are also welcome. Second doses will be scheduled as needed. For more information, call 301-334-7698 or 301-895-3111.

garretthealth.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#For Tomorrow#Northern Middle School#Northern High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Appleton, WIthedacare.org

ThedaCare Adds COVID-19 Testing Locations: Week of 8/23

As the more-contagious and more-severe Delta variant of COVID-19 is leading to an increase of positive cases in Northeast and Central Wisconsin, ThedaCare continues coordinating testing sites and dates to ensure access to testing. In addition to the COVID-19 vaccine, to help manage community spread of COVID-19, testing is critical....
Indiana StateFox 59

ISDH: 1,685 new cases; more than 1,800 COVID-19 hospitalizations

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,685 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with zero additional COVID-19 deaths. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 10.8% with a rate of 18.8% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 97% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
Boone County, MO939theeagle.com

Local COVID-19 update (August 23)

Boone County health officials reported 79 new COVID cases on Friday. The health department says there are currently 617 active COVID cases, with 117 COVID patients hospitalized. Of those 117 patients, 16 are Boone County residents. The Boone County health department also reported two new deaths last week, bringing the...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Baltimore COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Baltimore: 1. 2504 N Charles St (410) 662-7594; 2. 6910 Harford Rd (410) 426-4701; 3. 5603 Baltimore National Pike (410) 744-1422; 4. 1000 Taylor Ave (410) 828-0708; 5. 8302 Liberty Rd (410) 655-9890; 6. 900 Edmondson Ave (410) 719-6688;
Garrett County, MDgarretthealth.org

International Overdose Awareness Day Event Scheduled in Garrett County

Each year local communities around the world come together on August 31st to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) and remember those who have died or suffered permanent damage due to drug overdose. The event seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There are several community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Rochester area this weekend. The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people between the ages of 12 and 17 as well as people 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses. Your second appointment will be scheduled when you receive your first dose. The Johnson & Johnson is administered in only one dose.
Brookfield, CTwlad.com

COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled in Brookfield

New COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been scheduled in Brookfield as cases rise due to the highly transmissible delta variant. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered at the clinics on the 17th, 19th, 24th, 26th, and 31st at Brookfield Town Hall. The clinics are from 1:3pm to 3:30pm in Room 129.
Dubuque, IAdubuquecounty.org

August 11 Dubuque County COVID-19 Update

CDC Designates Dubuque County with High Level of Community Transmission. CDC Designates Dubuque County with High Level of Community Transmission. Today the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its designation of Dubuque County from a "substantial" level of community transmission of COVID-19 to "high." The CDC's determination...
Accident, MDWVNews

Aug. 11 COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic moved to NMS

ACCIDENT — The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11, has been moved to Northern Middle School due to work on the parking lot at Northern High School. The clinic is from 3:30-6:30 p.m. The vaccine is free and available to anyone 12+, with a choice of Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer, depending on age.
Elmira, NYNewsChannel 36

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic happening August 11 in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) – The Chemung County Health Department is hosting an evening drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, August 11. That clinic will take place from 5:30 – 7:30 at the County Health Department, located at 103 Washington Street in Elmira. All three vaccines – Johnson and Johnson, Moderna...
IndustryL.A. Weekly

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Given Full Approval By FDA

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was given full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday. Before Monday’s approval for those 16 and older, Pfizer’s vaccine had been given emergency use authorization by the FDA, which allowed it to be administered to that age group without its full endorsement, since December.
Garrett County, MDgarretthealth.org

Letting Go of Tobacco

The Garrett County Health Department will be offering two free Quit Now classes to help individuals who would like to kick the nicotine habit. One class will begin on Wednesday, September 8th at the Garrett County Health Department. The second class will begin on Thursday, September 9th at the Friendsville Rescue Squad. Both classes will begin at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy