Updated Location for Northern COVID-19 Clinic Scheduled for Tomorrow (8/11)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There are several community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Rochester area this weekend. The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people between the ages of 12 and 17 as well as people 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses. Your second appointment will be scheduled when you receive your first dose. The Johnson & Johnson is administered in only one dose.