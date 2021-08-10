Updated Location for Northern COVID-19 Clinic Scheduled for Tomorrow (8/11)
The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic scheduled for Wednesday, August 11, 2021, has been moved to Northern Middle School due to work on the parking lot at Northern High School. The clinic is from 3:30-6:30PM. The vaccine is free and available to anyone 12+, with a choice of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer, depending on age. Appointments are preferred – links are available at garretthealth.org – but walk-ins are also welcome. Second doses will be scheduled as needed. For more information, call 301-334-7698 or 301-895-3111.garretthealth.org
