We found the perfect place to enjoy a late lunch on a rainy August afternoon. Ferah TexMed is a very comfortable restaurant and has several of our favorites on the menu. I leaned back on the pillow provided in the booth, sipped my glass of malbec wine, and felt absolutely spoiled. My lunch partner sat across from me sipping her glass of riesling as we pondered our food order. We both decided on the crab cake sliders and shared an order of sweet potato fries. A serving of three mini buns with crab cakes topped with a crispy slaw was placed before each of us. The buns were warm, the slaw was crunchy and the crabcakes seasoned just right. We ordered the Turkish coffee creme brulee, which was delicious.