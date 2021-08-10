How to build a checklist for sales growth – a key for startup success
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Let’s talk about taking a startup from small sales to big sales. I had coffee this morning with a friend of a friend who is a sales guru, for lack of a better term. After a ton of success selling software, she got the itch to do her own thing. She went looking for a startup that was not just a lifestyle business, but had the potential to become a billion-dollar company. Long story short, after some time, she found what she was looking for. Let’s call her Rose.www.wraltechwire.com
Comments / 0