One thing learned from the derecho of 2020 is that volunteers are important to helping after a disaster and that Benton County could use more volunteers. The Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition is hosting training for anyone in Benton County who would like to assist with future disasters. The training will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 and participants can attend either virtually or in-person. The day-long training will be from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. In person training will be located at the Benton County Emergency Management Agency Emergency Operations Center, 213 2nd Avenue, Vinton. Registration is required and can be done by contacting United Way of East Central Iowa at Phone: 319-398-5372.