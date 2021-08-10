THE COLUMBIA BOROUGH POLICE DEPARTMENT IS HIRING CROSSING GUARDS
The Columbia Borough Police Department is currently accepting applications for Crossing Guards. Application/Job Description (including wage information) is available at the Borough Office located at 308 Locust Street, Columbia, PA or by using the attachment below. Please submit your application to the attention of Pam. Please contact the Police Department at 717-684-7735 with any questions. The Columbia Borough Police Department is an EOE.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
Comments / 0