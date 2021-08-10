‘Star Wars: The Essential Legends Collection’ – Third Wave of Books Includes Fan-Favorites Like ‘Kenobi’ and ‘Darth Plagueis’

Plenty of movies have unscripted scenes in them that some fans might be able to guess at and others might have no clue about. But pretty much every Star Wars movie has unscripted moments that the director allowed to stay in the movie, either because it was perfect at the time or because it was wiser to see how things developed. A few of them were instant classics, such as the “I Love you” “I know” moment, while others, like the ‘bigger fish’ comment in The Phantom Menace, might have been thought by a lot of fans to have been planned this way. Directors don’t always like going off script, but the best among them realize that there are times when improvisation can do wonders for a movie when it happens. Star Wars has definitely been going through a rough patch in the theaters in recent years, no matter that the box office might say differently. People have been losing faith in the directors and their visions for the franchise, and have even been losing faith in Disney since the Mouse House has been responsible for the current direction of the movies.