Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘Star Wars: The Essential Legends Collection’ – Third Wave of Books Includes Fan-Favorites Like ‘Kenobi’ and ‘Darth Plagueis’

By Grant Davis (Pomojema)
starwarsnewsnet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we get closer to the release of the second wave of Star Wars: The Essential Legends Collection books, details on the third wave, including when the reprints of the Del Rey novels be arriving, have surfaced. Interestingly, the timing on some of these releases seem to line up with future Lucasfilm productions.

www.starwarsnewsnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Zahn
Person
Patty Jenkins
Person
Matthew Stover
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Trilogy#Book Series#The Del Rey#Edelweiss#Wookieepedia#Legends#Grand#Rogue Squadron#Rebels#Shatterpoint#The Last Command#Wave 1#Pomojema#Swnn#Movie News Net
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

George Lucas Might Have Already Revealed the Next ‘Star Wars’ Hero

During Lucasfilm’s portion of the 2020 Disney Investor Day event, studio Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy shared details about a number of upcoming projects, including nearly a dozen Disney+ streaming series like Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the next Star Wars feature film — Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023) directed by Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, I Am the Night).
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Wars Confirms That Leia Was Right About The Empire’s Fate

Princess Leia was always a ferocious revolutionary in the fight against the Empire and subsequently the First Order, but the history of Star Wars and the latest episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch confirm that she was right about the totalitarian regime’s fate. Palpatine’s dominion over the galaxy was...
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Finally Confirms Why Stormtroopers Aren’t as Good as Clones

If there’s one thing that Star Wars fans are united in, it’s the seemingly poor job of the Galactic Empire’s stormtroopers. Over the years, stormtroopers have come under fire, with their blaster aim and armor, in particular, causing fans to question how strong and effective stormtroopers actually are. This year...
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

What happens to the planet Kamino in Star Wars: The Bad Batch?

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the season finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “Kamino Lost”!. The first season finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch has finally arrived, wrapping up 16 episodes of adventures for the members of Clone Force 99. Fans were awaiting the season finale with great anticipation, and in the end, it turned out that they would learn the fate of one of Star Wars’ most important planets: the clone homeworld of Kamino.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Wars Reveals That The Empire Planned To Use Luke To Wipe Out The Sith

In Star Wars there’s long been tension between the military-minded Imperial commanders and the Sith’s mystical ambitions. This was neatly summarized in A New Hope, when a skeptical Admiral Motti dismisses Vader by saying “Don’t try to frighten us with your sorcerer’s ways Lord Vader” and refers to his “sad devotion to that ancient religion”. It doesn’t end well for him.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Star Confirms Cast Is “as in the Dark” as Fans

Obi-Wan Kenobi is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated Star Wars series on the docket for next year. Director Deborah Chow’s (The Mandalorian) special event series will see Ewan McGregor (Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker) return to the Star Wars universe for the first time since George Lucas’s prequel trilogy.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Just Introduced the First New Sith Lord in YEARS

When Star Wars fans think of the Sith, a few key names usually come to mind — Darth Sidious (formerly Emperor Sheev Palpatine), Palpatine’s Master Darth Plagueis, Palpatine’s apprentice Darth Maul, and, of course, the Dark Lord of the Sith Darth Vader (formerly Anakin Skywalker). Now, for the first time...
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Opinion – The Mass Effect Universe is Superior to Star Wars

Notwithstanding the title of this article, I want to make one thing abundantly clear before I begin to defend my position: I am a big fan of Star Wars films. I’m certainly not a die-hard fanatic by any stretch of the imagination. I don’t have Star Wars-themed bed sheets; I don’t cosplay as Darth Vader on weekends; I don’t queue outside the cinema for days on end prior to the release of the next installment, just so I can be amongst the first to see it; and I don’t have a room chock full of official action figures, complementary novels, signed posters, and commemorative crockery. Nevertheless, I have a great deal of affection for George Lucas’s sci-fi masterpiece.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Wars: Who was on the Jedi Council during The High Republic?

The Jedi Council serves as the Order’s leadership. Star Wars fans got to know the various members of the Council during the years of the Galactic Republic thanks to the prequels. But who served during The High Republic?. The High Republic Show answered that question in its fourth episode with...
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Compares Production to an Indie Film

Virtually every corner of the Star Wars franchise pushes storytelling to new heights, thanks in large part to its impressive special effects, but Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi star Indira Varma recently noted that, despite the scope of the story, director Deborah Chow created a vibe similar to shooting an independent film while actually bringing the story to life. The actor also pointed out that, despite having a passion for telling this particular story, she personally wasn't a major Star Wars fans, so she often finds herself asking Chow and co-star Ewan McGregor for an explanation on some of the scenes they are filming.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Just Gave Boba Fett a Weird New Name

Bounty hunter Boba Fett — played by the late Jeremy Bulloch in George Lucas’s original trilogy and now by Temuera Morrison in The Mandalorian saga — is one of the most iconic characters in the entire Star Wars franchise. From his escape from the Sarlacc pit after Star Wars: Episode...
MoviesPopculture

Gina Carano Reveals First Project After 'The Mandalorian' Firing

Gina Carano has revealed her first new acting project, following her firing from the Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. Deadline reports that Carano will star in an untitled action-thriller written by Eric Red (The Hitcher, Near Dark). The film is based on the novel White Knuckle, which Red also wrote.
MoviesTVOvermind

Which Unscripted Stars Wars Moment is Your Favorite?

Plenty of movies have unscripted scenes in them that some fans might be able to guess at and others might have no clue about. But pretty much every Star Wars movie has unscripted moments that the director allowed to stay in the movie, either because it was perfect at the time or because it was wiser to see how things developed. A few of them were instant classics, such as the “I Love you” “I know” moment, while others, like the ‘bigger fish’ comment in The Phantom Menace, might have been thought by a lot of fans to have been planned this way. Directors don’t always like going off script, but the best among them realize that there are times when improvisation can do wonders for a movie when it happens. Star Wars has definitely been going through a rough patch in the theaters in recent years, no matter that the box office might say differently. People have been losing faith in the directors and their visions for the franchise, and have even been losing faith in Disney since the Mouse House has been responsible for the current direction of the movies.
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Wars: Upcoming Post-The Rise of Skywalker Project Will Not Include Rey

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's already safe to say that Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy failed to hit the mark with longtime fans and critics of the franchise and there's a reason why Episodes VII, VIII, and IX aren't held in high regard just like the previous films that have come before it. Thankfully, Lucasfilm was somehow able to erase the bitter taste The Rise of Skywalker left in our mouths with The Mandalorian which is arguably the production company's current flagship series.
TV & VideosComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Says Season 3 Begins Filming “Soon”

The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito reveals Season 3 of the live-action Star Wars series begins filming "soon," and the Moff Gideon actor teases the villain's revenge on Jedi padawan Grogu in the new season. After wrapping Season 1 of Temuera Morrison's Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, expected to premiere this December on Disney+, executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are preparing for their return to a galaxy far, far away in Mandalorian Season 3. Despite reports earlier in July that cameras are already rolling on the continuing adventures of Pedro Pascal's helmeted bounty hunter Din Djarin, Esposito says the third season of The Mandalorian is not yet in production.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Gets a Second Chance With New “Anakin Skywalker”

By the time Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, picks up, Order 66 — and Anakin Skywalker’s unfortunate descent into Sith Lord Darth Vader — is in full swing. In the very first episode (“The Aftermath”) of Dave Filoni’s latest endeavor, the clone troopers’ inhibitor chips have been activated, and Clone Force 99 — Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and Crosshair — look on helplessly as Jedi General Depa Billaba (Archie Panjabi) is killed by her formerly loyal soldiers on planet Kaller.

Comments / 0

Community Policy