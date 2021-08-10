Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Stud: 49% of Americans still anxious about socializing this summer

By Rachel Estrada
cw39.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Many Americans were ready to jump back into socialization this summer. But a new study analyzing the most social cities revealed 48% of Americans say they’re still socializing less than they did before the pandemic. With the Delta variant making headlines as we move into August, those who are going out aren’t doing so without reservations: ​

cw39.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Socialization#Stud#Kiah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public Healthmediapost.com

The Media Makes Me Feel More Anxious About COVID Wave 3

The next few weeks are going to be interesting, to say the least. The country is starting to wake up to a mild COVID hangover. We got a little complacent the last two months while the virus mutated and got better at getting us sick. Now we are starting to pay the price. Case counts are going up. Vaccines are a little less effective than originally intended when confronted with the Delta variant.
Public Healthwpr.org

Study: Masks, Social Distancing Still Necessary To Combat COVID-19

People vaccinated against COVID-19 who then get infected can still have as contagious a viral load as those who are unvaccinated. That's according to three authors of a new COVID-19 study in Wisconsin released this week. They say even with vaccines, precautions like masks and social distancing still help cut...
Kidskvcrnews.org

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Public HealthTimes Union

Americans Spending Summer Vacation at the Doctor's Office

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. After a year-and-a-half of missed doctors’ appointments due to the pandemic, Americans have some serious catching up to do. A whopping 41 percent of people skipped necessary medical care due to COVID-19, and, as a result, 2021 summer holidays may not include white sand beaches or a cabin by the lake: two in five Americans are taking time off not to relax but to catch up on overdue doctors’ appointments.
Indiana StateConnersville News-Examiner

Social distancing still encouraged at fair

Fayette County is one only one of three counties in the state of Indiana that is an advisory level blue, 0, with only four cases per 100,000 residents. The other counties at 0 are Jay and Martin. While the Fayette County Free Fair is in town and school starting next...
LifestyleWTAX

Americans are in a good mood for 59% of the summer

According to a new survey of 2,000 people, the average American says they’re in a good mood for 53 days out of the 90 days of summer — or 59% of the season — largely because of the warmer weather. During the summer, respondents love to be outdoors, with the most common outdoor mood-boosters being flowers blooming (54%), seeing the trees budding (46%) and taking a walk in the park (44%). And with so much time spent outside, it’s no wonder that 41% of those polled say they often forget to bring warm-weather essentials when they go out, most frequently sunscreen (25% of the time), sunglasses (22%) and bug spray (21%). In fact, despite 56% claiming that they’ve become more health-conscious over the past year, 57% admitted they never wear sunscreen. 96% don’t wear sunscreen every day, and only 58% think it should be worn year-round, though experts say it’s a year-round essential.
Aldine, TXcw39.com

Aldine ISD to Host Back to School COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic August 16

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Aldine ISD has partnered with Custom Care Pharmacy, Texas Patient Care Services, Community Health Choice, and Harris Health to provide COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer) for Aldine ISD students, staff and community ages 12 and up. This vaccine event will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on...
Houston, TXcw39.com

74% of Parents with school aged children support masks for unvaccinated students

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) As the Houston Independent School District debate about whether to require a mask, Austin ISD had now made the requirement official. Mask policies for school aged children continues to heat up, and with at least 56% of parents with school-age children telling ValuePenguin their kids will attend only in-person classes this fall, the question of whether children should wear masks at school is becoming more complicated for some.
Public Healthcw39.com

Masks in schools: Who decides if they’re required?

(NEXSTAR) – A battle over whether masks or other face coverings are mandatory in the classroom is playing out around the country. Some states are mandating masks in the classroom, others are banning them. Who gets to have the final word? Here’s how the messy legal fight is shaking out.
Houston, TXcw39.com

2021’s Most Fun States

HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas is in the top ten of WallerHub’s report on 2021’s “Most Fun States” in America. Two-thirds of Americans plan on taking a vacation this summer with the COVID-19 Pandemic winding down. The personal-finance website used 26 factors to rate the states from the states offering the...
Public Healththetruthaboutcancer.com

CDC Planning “Green Zone” Relocation Camps For People At “High Risk” For The Coronavirus

Anyone who believes that Anthony (Heil Hitler) Fauci and his fellow White Coats (Brown Shirts is a more fitting description) at the CDC have any intention of relaxing the tyrannical burden they have inflicted upon the world is living in fantasyland. Sounding eerily similar to Stalin’s “labor” camps, the CDC is planning “Green Zone” relocation camps for people determined to be at “high risk” for the coronavirus.
Public Healthaninjusticemag.com

Americans Would Rather Get Arrested Than Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Two arrests in Hawaii show just how far our collective critical thinking skills have declined. It was reported today that two tourists have been arrested in Hawaii after showing up to the island state with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This is getting ridiculous. And it tells us a lot of crazy things at once, none of them good.
Houston, TXcw39.com

NASA is hiring people to pretend to live on Mars for a year

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) After the last year-and-a-half inside, I feel like ALL of America has relevant experience for this job: NASA is looking to hire four people willing to pretend to live on MARS for a full year. They posted the job on Friday, and they’re accepting applications until September...
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Houston GOP Leader Dies Of Covid-19 In Hospital

We all know that many people support Republicans in the great state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. A Houston-area Republican leader has passed away at the age of 45. Named as Scott Apley, he was a precinct chair for the organization and State Republican Executive Committee. Apley was also a member of the Dickinson city council who was respected amongst his peers and colleagues. He died at the age of 45. In a recent statement, the chairman for the Galveston County organization said:
Chicago, ILlawofficer.com

The Cowards of Chicago

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... If there was one example of the damage that cowardly leaders could do, it is the city of Chicago. It has become all too cliche to discuss the countless murders and violent attacks that occur on a weekly basis in a city that was once a shining star for our country.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a crucial role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy