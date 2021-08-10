Stud: 49% of Americans still anxious about socializing this summer

According to a new survey of 2,000 people, the average American says they’re in a good mood for 53 days out of the 90 days of summer — or 59% of the season — largely because of the warmer weather. During the summer, respondents love to be outdoors, with the most common outdoor mood-boosters being flowers blooming (54%), seeing the trees budding (46%) and taking a walk in the park (44%). And with so much time spent outside, it’s no wonder that 41% of those polled say they often forget to bring warm-weather essentials when they go out, most frequently sunscreen (25% of the time), sunglasses (22%) and bug spray (21%). In fact, despite 56% claiming that they’ve become more health-conscious over the past year, 57% admitted they never wear sunscreen. 96% don’t wear sunscreen every day, and only 58% think it should be worn year-round, though experts say it’s a year-round essential.