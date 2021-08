A Texas tourist was arrested after he accidentally crashed a drone into 7 World Trade Center, which triggered a massive city and federal law enforcement response. According to a report on New York Daily News, 22-year-old Texan Adam Ismail — who describes himself as a videographer, investor, and financial trader from the Dallas area — learned the hard way that New York City does not allow any drones to be flown in the city. Hoping to capture some footage of Manhattan, Ismail sent his DJI Air 2S about eight stories into the air and accidentally wedged it between a metal facade and windows above the front entrance to 7 World Trade Center.