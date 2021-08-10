Cancel
Tacoma, WA

A traffic accident killed a 63-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman on South 72nd Street (Tacoma, WA)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
On Sunday, a 63-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were killed following a traffic accident on South 72nd Street.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident happened at the intersection with Yakima Avenue. The officials confirmed that a 63-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman died as a result of the collision. The initial investigation of the crash revealed that a 21-year-old driver was involved in the crash, who was detained by the police.

Officials also found his 51-year-old passenger who had a broken bone following the accident. They booked the 21-year-old man into Pierce County Jail for two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault. The identities of the victims remain undisclosed at this time. No other details are immediately available.

The crash remains under active review.

August 10, 2021

