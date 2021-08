When I saw this I thought "really?" A tour of CATS?? Seriously? I mean, don't get me wrong, I like cats as much as some other cat people. Ok, maybe not as much as some cat people, but I definitely don't hate cats like I have heard some people say they do. But I wouldn't classify myself as a "cat person". They can be cuddly, and they will provide companionship, but let's be honest... it's generally on their terms. Not like a dog who will generally give unconditional love, and it's obvious. Cats love their owners too, but it's not the same.