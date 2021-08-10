Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase set for this week: When to tune in

Cancel
From time to time, Nintendo likes to host Indie World Showcases, which are presentations focused entirely on upcoming indie games for the Nintendo Switch. Today, the company announced when the next Indie World Showcase will be happening, and it’s right around the corner. Unfortunately for us, Nintendo didn’t really get into details of what we should expect from the show, but as always, we can make a few educated guesses as to which games will be on display.

In a tweet published just a few minutes ago, Nintendo revealed that the next Indie World Showcase will be happening tomorrow, August 11th, at 9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT. The show is going to last for around 20 minutes. While that does seem a little shorter than usual, it’s also worth remembering that announcements and trailers can come at us in a rapid-fire fashion during these shows, so Nintendo can potentially pack a lot into that running time.

In any case, Nintendo’s announcement doesn’t reference any games that will be on tap for the show, which is par for the course. We expect the Indie World Showcase will include a mix of new reveals along with some updates on indie titles that were previously announced for the console.

Obviously, we can’t really speculate about the new reveals, but there are a few previously revealed games that at least have a decent chance at making an appearance. Some games to watch for include Axiom Verge 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Bear & Breakfast, OlliOlli World, and Sports Story.

One big question is whether or not we’re finally going to get an update on Hollow Knight: Silksong, which was revealed during one of these showcases way back in 2019. There are going to be a lot of Switch owners out there looking for an update, so here’s hoping we’ll get one. We’ll have all of the big announcements from the Indie World Showcase right here at SlashGear, so be sure to check back here tomorrow for more.

