Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Report: Chelsea's Transfer Plans After Romelu Lukaku Pursuit Revealed

By Vayam Lahoti
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea will turn their attention to signing Sevilla star Jules Koundé after they announce the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, according to reports.

The Blues are very close to completing a £97.5 million for Lukaku, whose move to Stamford Bridge on a reported five-year contract is expected to be announced by the club by the end of the week.

It was reported recently that Chelsea and Sevilla are holding talks to come to an agreement over a potential sale for Koundé, who is keen to move to Stamford Bridge before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zn7kB_0bNLtaHR00
Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

As per Goal, Chelsea will switch their focus on negotiations with Sevilla over a swoop for Koundé after they announce the signing of Lukaku this week.

The 22-year-old is the Blues' top defensive target, and it has been outlined recently that the Champions League winners will go ahead with a deal regardless of whether Kurt Zouma agrees to head the other way, with the current Chelsea man preferring to remain in England amid interest from West Ham.

However, it has also been mentioned that Chelsea could turn their attention away from Koundé, with Sevilla reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €80 million, which would trigger a release clause in the France international's contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391i7J_0bNLtaHR00
Photo by Jose Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

It has also been stated that Sevilla are hunting for a new centre-half to prepare of Koundé's exit, with Chelsea aiming to bolster their backline to compete on all fronts this season.

Additionally, Koundé was not involved in Sevilla's latest pre-season friendly, as it was thought that he would soon make a switch to Stamford Bridge, but Zouma's reluctance to be involved in the deal could have impacted the move.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
211
Followers
2K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jules Koundé
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kurt Zouma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevilla#Stamford Bridge#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

A crushing blow dealt to Chelsea with the recent Romelu Lukaku news

It’s coming up on one week since Fabrizio Romano officially gave the “here we go” on Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea. The last few days have been filled with all sorts of nonsense like tracking flights, camping outside of airports and invading the Belgian’s personal space as he attempts to travel from one location to another—be it inside of a car or a restaurant. Grainy images of Lukaku have been released via social media as supporters embark on the treacherous journey from Italy to France to England along with the new club record signing.
Premier League90min.com

Twitter reacts as Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea

Ten years after he first rocked up at Stamford Bridge, Romelu Lukaku is once again a Chelsea player, with the Blues parting with a club-record £97.5m to bring the 28-year-old Serie A winner back to London. It's safe to say Twitter was a little excited about the whole thing. Romelu...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

(Images and Videos): How Chelsea announced Romelu Lukaku

You wait weeks for an official club announced, then when it finally arrives you are busy and miss it!. That is what happened to me last night at least, I’d been waiting all day to see the official announcement as I had some solid information that it was coming. But in the evening I had something on and of course they announce it while I am away!
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Luiz: Lukaku will be amazing for Chelsea

David Luiz is happy seeing Romelu Lukaku return to Chelsea. The former Inter Milan striker re-signed for Chelsea yesterday for a fee of £98m. Ex-Chelsea defender Luiz told the Daily Mail: "Romelu deserves this move. "I remember the day he missed the deciding penalty against Bayern Munich in the Super...
SportsSporting News

Ideal for Tuchel and Werner: Why Lukaku is Chelsea's perfect striker

The 2021-22 Premier League season will be a shock to the system – and Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea might be the biggest surprise of all. Over the last 18 months, the pandemic made football into a sluggish, soulless version of the sport we love, as empty stadiums, a congested fixture list, and the psychological impact of lockdowns dulled the spectacle.
Premier League90min.com

When Romelu Lukaku will make his second Chelsea debut

Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to feature in the Blues' Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday, despite the transfer being officially announced on Thursday. Chelsea have confirmed a club-record £97.5m deal to take Lukaku to Stamford Bridge for a second time, with the 28-year-old believed to have signed a five-year contract worth £196,000 per week.
UEFAgoal.com

Lukaku in and Abraham out - How Chelsea will line up for 2021-22 season

The Blues have completed their first piece of major business this summer and it could easily see them go from a fourth-place finish to champions. Chelsea's blockbuster signing of Romelu Lukaku for £98 million ($136m) is set to transform Thomas Tuchel's attack and shake up the Premier League ahead of a new season.
Premier League90min.com

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Romelu Lukaku Could Make His Return Against Arsenal

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Romelu Lukaku will be available for Chelsea's clash against Arsenal in the Premier League next weekend. Chelsea signed Lukaku from Inter in a club-record £98m deal but the Belgium international remains in quarantine and will miss the Blues' opening Premier League match of the season on Saturday against Crystal Palace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy