Governor: Masks required in schools

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — West Kentucky schools in COVID-19 red zones are making critical decisions on children wearing a mask back to school. As of Monday, only 16 of Kentucky's 120 counties are out of the red zone, including just five in the Local 6 area: Crittenden, Fulton, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg. All other counties in the state are in the red zone, meaning the novel coronavirus is spreading at high rates. Lyon and Crittenden counties are in the orange zone, meaning the virus is spreading at a substantial rate in those communities. Fulton, Hickman and Trigg counties are in the yellow zone, meaning the virus is spreading at a moderate rate. Not one county in the entire state is in the green zone, which would indicate low COVID-19 spread.