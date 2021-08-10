Cancel
Governor: Masks required in schools

By Melissa Steele
Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll school children – both public and private – will be required to wear masks for the 2021-22 school year under a public health emergency order issued by Gov. John Carney Aug. 10. “There's no higher priority than getting all Delaware children back in their classrooms full time this fall,”...

