Kudos to Streets Management Department

From: Lorenzo Renteria, Streets Department Manager. I would like to recognize the Streets Management staff for their response to the severe storm that hit Las Cruces on Sunday July 11, 2021. At approximately 7:30 P.M. Sunday night the first call for a tree down was received by Streets Management stand-by staff. Soon after staff would begin to receive multiple calls for trees down across town for a total of 43 calls from Dispatch that totaled 50 trees having to be cut and moved from city streets and Right-Of-Ways with crews completing this initial reporting wave at 2:00 A.M while reporting back for their normal shift at 6:00 A.M. Please join me in thanking all staff who responded that night to help clear all the trees and debris from the roadways allowing motorist safe travel and not experience the destructive effects the night before.