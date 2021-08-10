Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Kudos to Streets Management Department

las-cruces.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom: Lorenzo Renteria, Streets Department Manager. I would like to recognize the Streets Management staff for their response to the severe storm that hit Las Cruces on Sunday July 11, 2021. At approximately 7:30 P.M. Sunday night the first call for a tree down was received by Streets Management stand-by staff. Soon after staff would begin to receive multiple calls for trees down across town for a total of 43 calls from Dispatch that totaled 50 trees having to be cut and moved from city streets and Right-Of-Ways with crews completing this initial reporting wave at 2:00 A.M while reporting back for their normal shift at 6:00 A.M. Please join me in thanking all staff who responded that night to help clear all the trees and debris from the roadways allowing motorist safe travel and not experience the destructive effects the night before.

www.las-cruces.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Streets#Tree#Kudos#Severe Storm#Streets Department#Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...

Comments / 0

Community Policy