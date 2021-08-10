Cancel
Bayhealth welcomes maternal-fetal medicine physician Peter Konchak

Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayhealth recently announced the addition of Peter Konchak, DO, to the Bayhealth Maternal-Fetal Medicine practice. Konchak joins maternal-fetal medicine physicians Garrett H.C. Colmorgen, MD, and Christos G. Hatjis, MD, and women’s health nurse practitioner Annie D. Kearns, WHNP-BC. The practice is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff, and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

Health Servicescrozerhealth.org

Crozer Health Welcomes New Class of Physicians in Training

Crozer Health recently welcomed a new class of physicians in training for 2021-2022. Crozer Health is committed to the education of the residents and fellows it trains and offers numerous challenging and fully accredited residency programs. The health system has a long-standing teaching tradition and a superb faculty offering the benefits of a university-based teaching model, plus the advantages of community-based healthcare education programs. Crozer Health provides a variety of well-rounded and high-quality resources along with outstanding faculty that enhances the overall learning environment.
Cullman, ALCullman Times

Internal medicine physician Cameron Brimer, MD, joins medical group

Cullman Regional welcomes Internal Medicine Physician Thomas Cameron Brimer, MD, to the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Brimer completed his medical degree at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of South Florida Department of Internal Medicine. While in residency, Brimer served on the University of South Florida Department of Internal Medicine Leadership Council (2019-2020) and served as Resident Champion for Patient Experience (2019-2020).
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

Two family practice residents welcomed to Regional West Physicians Clinic

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West is pleased to welcome two family practice residents to Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Scottsbluff. Zachary Holmes, MD, is a family practice resident through the University of Nebraska Medical Center Family Medicine Rural Training Track, Scottsbluff. Dr. Holmes earned a medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine, Saba, Dutch Caribbean.
Health Servicesbeckersspine.com

Mass General Brigham launches sports medicine program with 200+ physicians

More than 200 specialized physicians and surgeons will care for patients through Boston-based Mass General Brigham's new integrated, multidisciplinary sports medicine program. The program will provide knee, shoulder, hip, hand and arm, and foot and ankle care from diagnosis through rehabilitation. It includes surgery, primary care, physical therapy and physiatry as well as specialized programs such as concussion care, regenerative care, sports psychology and women's sports medicine.
Health ServicesCape Gazette

Bayhealth auxiliary hears about medical residency programs

Thanks in part to its robust graduate medical education programs, Bayhealth is improving access to care for everyone living in the growing communities it serves. As a regional healthcare leader, Bayhealth is the first in the area to launch residency programs. The Bayhealth Foundation has joined with the graduate medical...
Bristol, TNwcyb.com

Holston Medical Group welcomes new primary care physician

BRISTOL, Tenn--Holston Medical Group is welcoming a new physician this month. Dr. Andrew French is the newest primary care physician at HMG Sapling Grove in Bristol, Tennessee. He received his doctorate degree from the University of Pikeville in Kentucky. He tells us he is grateful to be in Bristol and...
Tennessee Statebeckershospitalreview.com

UnitedHealthcare, Tennessee hospitals address maternal morbidity

UnitedHealthcare has collaborated with the Tennessee Initiative for Perinatal Quality Care to address maternal and infant health issues. The payer has provided $280,000 in funding to an initiative that will focus on maternal hypertension and hemorrhage simulation training in 49 of the state's hospitals, as well as remote monitoring capabilities for expectant mothers, an Aug. 4 news release said.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Bryan Physician Network welcomes Laura Fick, APRN-NP

Laura Fick, DNP, APRN-NP, has joined Southeast Lincoln Family Medicine & Internal Medicine. Laura takes a holistic approach in caring for adult patients, from preventative care to managing complex health conditions. She has special interests in:. • Preventative care, health screenings and early detection of disease. • Comprehensive consultation and...
Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

What's up doc? UVM welcomes newest class of future physicians

Pictured above: Collage of photos featuring "Dr. Moo" costumed character (left), med student badges (center), and Orientation schedule (right). Vermont Business Magazine With Vermont’s vaccination levels at well over 80 percent and Delta variant-related cases rising, the 124 members of the Larner College of Medicine’s medical Class of 2025 are starting their journeys to becoming physicians during a completely new and different academic year, but they’ll be doing it in person.
Raritan, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Hunterdon Family Medicine at Cornerstone welcomes new physician

Dr. Beata Pazdan has joined Hunterdon Family Medicine at Cornerstone, a family practice operated by Hunterdon Healthcare at 9100 Westcott Drive, Suite 103, in Raritan Township. Dr. Pazdan received her medical degree from Jagiellonian University Medical College in Krakow, Poland, and completed the Family Medicine Residency Program at Hunterdon Medical...
Health ServicesCape Gazette

Bayhealth hosts residency information program at Maple Dale

As a regional healthcare leader, Bayhealth is the first in the area to launch graduate medical education residency programs. These robust programs, including the family medicine and internal medicine residencies that began this month, are improving access to care for everyone in the communities Bayhealth serves. In partnership with the graduate medical education residency program directors, the Bayhealth Foundation is hosting events for community members to learn more about the programs and their benefits.
Ukiah, CAUkiah Daily Journal

New family medicine physician available to serve Ukiah Valley

Adventist Health welcomes Jeremy Clay, MD, to the Ukiah Valley community and the care team at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Medical Office – Family Medicine at 1050 N. State St. in Ukiah. Jeremy Clay, MD, is a board-certified family medicine physician who incorporates preventive services, community health and health promotion...
Feasterville-Trevose Times

St. Mary Physicians Group welcomes new OB/GYN in Feasterville

St. Mary Physicians Group has welcomed Casey Prammanasudh, MD at St. Mary OB/GYN Bucks County Feasterville, 178 W. Street Road. After receiving her medical degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Prammanasudh completed an internship at the University of Texas Health Science Center. She then completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin. She is a member of the Pennsylvania Medical Society and is a junior fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Health Serviceswustl.edu

Palliative Medicine

Facing a serious illness can be overwhelming. The Palliative Care Service is available to help patients and families with the burdens imposed by life-limiting disease. The Palliative Care Service is a collaborative effort between Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine. Launched in September 2005, it was the first comprehensive, interprofessional, hospital-based palliative care program in Missouri. The service assists with pain and symptom management and addresses quality of life issues for patients and families coping with serious illness.
Yanceyville, NCcaswellmessenger.com

COMPASSION HEALTH CARE, INC. WELCOMES NEW PSYCHIATRIST

COMPASSION HEALTH CARE, INC. WELCOMES NEW PSYCHIATRIST. CHC incorporates Psychiatry into their Integrated Health Care model. Yanceyville, NC, August 12th, 2021 – Compassion Health Care, Inc. (CHC) understands the need to incorporate behavioral health and psychiatry services into their patient-centered integrated health care model for both Caswell Family Medical Center in Yanceyville, NC and James Austin Health Center in Eden, NC. This model strives toward one of CHC’s primary goals: taking patient care to the next level.

