Bayhealth welcomes maternal-fetal medicine physician Peter Konchak

St. Mary Physicians Group has welcomed Casey Prammanasudh, MD at St. Mary OB/GYN Bucks County Feasterville, 178 W. Street Road. After receiving her medical degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Prammanasudh completed an internship at the University of Texas Health Science Center. She then completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin. She is a member of the Pennsylvania Medical Society and is a junior fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.