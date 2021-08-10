Bayhealth welcomes maternal-fetal medicine physician Peter Konchak
Bayhealth recently announced the addition of Peter Konchak, DO, to the Bayhealth Maternal-Fetal Medicine practice. Konchak joins maternal-fetal medicine physicians Garrett H.C. Colmorgen, MD, and Christos G. Hatjis, MD, and women’s health nurse practitioner Annie D. Kearns, WHNP-BC. The practice is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff, and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.www.capegazette.com
