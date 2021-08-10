Cancel
Movies

Jurassic Park star responds to worrying new Alan Grant figure

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJurassic Park legend Sam Neill may be returning for Jurassic World: Dominion, but the actor has more pressing concerns about an older iteration of his character. Following the release of brand new footage from the upcoming Jurassic World threequel, Sam has responded to an "alarming" new Alan Grant figure on Twitter, joking that the merchandise may be better suited to those with nefarious intentions rather than fans.

Sam Neill
#Jurassic World Dominion
