Katie was down to her two final men on Monday’s finale of The Bachelorette — but would she even stick around to choose one of them?. Last week, she was in tears and ready to quit the show after she didn’t give frontrunner Greg the reassurance he needed, leading to him walking out on her. And as the (dramatic!) (three-hour!) finale opens, we get a preview of Katie calling Greg “a liar” on After the Final Rose and accusing him of “using” her for “acting practice” — so no, I don’t think they’re patching things up! After a pointless,