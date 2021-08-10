Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Area realtor moves and news: Stacy Adame joins Chinowth & Cohen's Owasso office

By From Staff Reports
Tulsa World
 4 days ago

Stacy Adame has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors' Owasso office. A native of Tulsa, Adame grew up on Air Force bases until she was 16, when she settled in Glenpool. She received her associate degree from Tulsa Community College, her bachelor's degree in special education and elementary education, and her two master's degrees in school administration from Northeastern State University and in counseling from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

