Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Wildfires in Algeria leave 42 dead, including 25 soldiers

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2th0_0bNLrktR00

At least 25 soldiers died saving residents from wildfires ravaging mountain forests and villages east of Algeria's capital, the president announced Tuesday night as the civilian toll rose to at least 17.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune tweeted that the soldiers were “martyrs” who saved 100 people from the fires in two areas of Kabyle, the region that is home to the North African nation's Berber population. Eleven other soldiers were burned fighting the fires, four of them seriously, the Defense Ministry said.

Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane later said on state TV that 17 civilians had lost their lives, raising the count of citizens from seven previously and bringing the total death toll to 42. He provided no details.

The mountainous Kabyle region, 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Algeria’s capital of Algiers, is dotted with difficult-to-access villages and with temperatures rising has had limited water. Some villagers were fleeing, while others tried to hold back the flames themselves, using buckets, branches and rudimentary tools. The region has no water-dumping planes.

The deaths and injuries Tuesday occurred mainly around Kabyle's capital of Tizi-Ouzou, which is flanked by mountains, and also in Bejaia, which borders the Mediterranean Sea, the president said.

The prime minister told state television that initial reports from security services showed the fires in Kabyle were “highly synchronized,” adding that “leads one to believe these were criminal acts.” Earlier, Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud traveled to Kabyle to assess the situation and also blamed the fires there on arson.

“Thirty fires at the same time in the same region can’t be by chance,” Beldjoud said on national television, although no arrests were announced.

There were no immediate details to explain the high death toll among the military. A photo pictured on the site of the Liberte daily showed a soldier with a shovel dousing sputtering flames with dirt, his automatic weapon slung over his shoulder.

Dozens of blazes sprang up Monday in Kabyle and elsewhere, and Algerian authorities sent in the army to help citizens battle blazes and evacuate. Multiple fires were burning through forests and devouring olive trees, cattle and chickens that provide the livelihoods of families in the Kabyle region.

The Civil Protection authority counted 41 blazes in 18 wilayas, or regions, as of Monday night, with 21 of them burning around Tizi Ouzou.

A 92-year-old woman living in the Kabyle mountain village of Ait Saada said the scene Monday night looked like “the end of the world.”

“We were afraid,” Fatima Aoudia told The Associated Press. “The entire hill was transformed into a giant blaze.”

Aoudia compared the scene to bombings by French troops during Algeria's brutal independence war, which ended in 1962.

“These burned down forests. It’s a part of me that is gone,” Aoudia said. “It’s a drama for humanity, for nature. It’s a disaster.”

An opposition party with roots in the Kabyle region, the RCD, denounced authorities’ slow response to the rash of blazes as citizens organized local drives to collect bottled water and other supplies. Calls for help, including from Algerians living abroad, went out on social media, one in English trending on Twitter with the hashtag #PrayforAlgeria. Photos and videos posted showed plumes of dark smoke and orange skies rising above hillside villages or soldiers in army fatigues without protective clothing.

Climate scientists say there is little doubt climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms. A worsening drought and heat — both linked to climate change — are driving wildfires in the U.S. West and Russia's northern region of Siberia. Extreme heat is also fueling the massive fires in Greece and Turkey.

———

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

368K+
Followers
95K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Russia#Drought#Turkey#North African#The Defense Ministry#Interior#The Associated Press#French#Rcd#Algerians#Twitter#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Country
Greece
Related
Accidentsthewestsidegazette.com

Wildfire Horror: 25 Soldiers Burned To Death Fighting Mountain Inferno

TIZI OUZOU, Algeria — At least 25 Algerian soldiers were killed on Aug. 10, 2021, as they attempted to extinguish the wildfires raging in the northeastern provinces of Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia, the Algerian Defense Ministry said. Wildfires erupted simultaneously on Aug. 9 overnight across 14 Algerian provinces, killing over...
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

One dead, dozens injured in wildfires near Athens

ATHENS, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- A 38-year-old man assisting in the blaze in the north of Athens has died after being seriously injured in the fire-stricken area, as devastating fires continued to spread across the country. The man was transferred to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by...
AgricultureKDRV

Wildfires in southern Turkey leave four dead

In the small village of Kacarlar, on Turkey's southern coast, farmers are facing apocalyptic scenes as wildfires continue to sweep the country. "The animals are on fire," 56-year-old resident, Muzeyyan Kacar, told CNN. "Everything is going to burn. Our land, our animals and our house. What else do we have anyway?"
EnvironmentSFGate

Thousands flee Greek island Evisa by boat as 'horror-movie' wildfires rage

More than 2,000 people on the Greek island of Evia were force to evacuate by boat over the weekend as raging wildfires continued to spread, wiping out homes, reducing once-picturesque landscapes to ashes and destroying entire villages. Photos showed devastated residents standing under amber skies amid searing heat as they...
EnvironmentPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Wildfires rampage in Greek forests, cut large island in half

ATHENS, Greece — Three large wildfires churned across Greece on Saturday, with one threatening whole towns and cutting Evia, the country’s second-largest island, in half. Others engulfed forested mountainsides and skirted ancient sites, leaving behind a trail of destruction that one official described as “a biblical catastrophe.”. A flotilla of...
EnvironmentWashington Post

Algeria enters period of mourning after wildfires kill 65

Devastating wildfires ripping through the mountains of Algeria have killed at least 65 people as of Wednesday, including 28 soldiers working to put out the flames. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced that the country would enter a three-day mourning period starting Thursday, with the suspension of government activity other than actions of solidarity.
EnvironmentThe Independent

Algeria blames forest fires on arson as death toll rises to six

Algeria’s government has said arsonists are responsible for dozens of forest fires that have killed six people and destroyed many homes. Plumes of smoke rose from the raging forest fire in the Tizi Ouzou region on Tuesday, while residents used tree branches and hurled water from plastic containers in an attempt to put out the flames.
WorldVoice of America

Dozens Die as Fires Rage Across Algeria

CAIRO - Algerian officials are blaming arsonists for setting many of the fires raging in a mountainous region east of the capital Algiers and in more than a dozen other provinces. Algerian state TV says that 65 people have been killed so far. Fires raged Tuesday and into Wednesday in...
Public SafetyBBC

Algeria forest fires: Dozens killed in Kabylie region

At least 25 Algerian soldiers and 17 civilians have been killed in wildfires to the east of the capital Algiers, the country's prime minister has said. Several more soldiers were injured fighting the fires, in the forested Kabylie region. Temperatures of up to 46C were forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
EnvironmentBBC

Algeria forest fires: At least 65 people killed as fires spread

Wildfires tearing through northern Algeria have now killed at least 65 people, including 28 soldiers deployed to help the firefighters. The blazes in the mountainous Kabylie region are some of the worst in the country's history. Officials have blamed arson for many of them. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has declared three...
Accidentsnatureworldnews.com

42 Dead as 50 Spontaneous Wildfires Blaze in Algeria, Authorities Suspect Arson

In Algeria, a forest fire has killed 42 people, including 25 members of the military who were dispatched to assist put out the fire. Since Monday night, dozens of flames have burned across wooded regions across the country's northern half. Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud accused arsonists of starting the fires but did not provide any further information.
EnvironmentThe Independent

Algeria struggling to contain deadly wildfires ripping through villages

Wildfires continue to burn Algeria, destroying towns and cities across northern areas of the country. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has declared three days of national mourning as the death toll from the blazes continues to rise. Fires have burnt most fiercely in the mountainous Kabylie region, devastating the town of Zekri...
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

Algeria mourns the deaths of 69 people as wildfires rage across the Mediterranean.

Algeria mourns the deaths of 69 people as wildfires rage across the Mediterranean. In the latest flames to sweep the Mediterranean, firemen, military, and civilian volunteers battled blazes in forests throughout northern Algeria on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to at least 69. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has announced three days...
WorldRebel Yell

Algeria has at least 69 dead in ongoing fires

(Tizi-Ouzou) At least 69 people were killed in the fires in northern Algeria, dozens of those fires exacerbated by the extreme heat and desperate against the firefighters, soldiers and volunteers on Wednesday. Yacine BENRABIA with Abdelhafid DAAMACHE in Algiers Agence France-Presse. According to official information, at least 28 soldiers and...
AgriculturePosted by
UPI News

At least three dead as more than 50 forest fires erupt in Turkey

July 29 (UPI) -- At least three people died in Turkey on Thursday as officials said more than 50 forest fires were recorded in the country. An 82-year-old man was found dead during an evacuation of the Kepezbeleni district and 62 people were hospitalized in Antalya after inhaling smoke and sustaining burns from the blazes.
EnvironmentPosted by
WSB Radio

Massive wildfire on Greek island of Evia devours forests

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — A massive wildfire burning for days on the northern tip of Greece’s second largest island continued to devour forests Tuesday, its thick smoke hanging in the streets of a nearby town as hundreds of firefighters battled to save what they could. Burning since Aug. 3,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy