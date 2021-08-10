Cancel
Charleston, SC

Charleston Animal Society Hosts Fill the Truck + Adoption Event at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre This Weekend

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning on Saturday, August 14th from 10 am to 3 pm and continuing Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm, the community is invited to participate in the Charleston Animal Society’s Fill the Truck and Adoption event at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Guests are welcome to donate new or gently used household items while exploring the Towne Centre’s various shops and restaurants. Charleston Animal Society staff and volunteers will be accepting the donations for Second Chance Resale & Adoption Center. All donations will be resold and proceeds will go directly to Charleston Animal Society.

