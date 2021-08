Fans of Costa Vida will have another location in Pasco to enjoy! The restaurant chain has announced that it will open its Tri-Cities 4th location on Monday, August 16th. The new Costa Vida is located at 6627 Burden Boulevard, Suite A, across from the Hapo Center. It's next to Proof Kitchen and the Sushi House. The new Costa Vida will be open Monday through Thursday from 11am till 9 pm. Friday and Saturday they're open from 11 am till 10pm, and closed on Sunday.