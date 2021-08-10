Cancel
Stark County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portion of Stark County

WKYC
A line of storms has triggered a brief Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Stark County.

The warning is in effect within southern Stark County until 12:15 p.m. Impacted locations include: Massillon, Minerva, Brewster, Navarre, Waynesburg, East Sparta, Wilmot, Beach City, Bolivar and Robertsville.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect within northern Tuscarawas County until noon. Impacted locations include: New Philadelphia, Dover, Carrollton, Augusta, Malvern, Bolivar, Mineral City, Dellroy, Sherrodsville, Parral, Zoar, and Atwood Lake.

The warning in Tuscarawas County was initially expected to expire at 11:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service says the storm has the potential for 60 mph wind gusts and hail.

